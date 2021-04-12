Holden was demoted to the taxi squad Sunday, according to CapFriendly.
Holden has been in the lineup for the last four games with Vegas but was scratched Sunday against Arizona. He has two points in 17 games this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Gathers helper•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Jumps up to active roster•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Surfaces on taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Hits waivers•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Grabs first assist of season•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Added to active roster•