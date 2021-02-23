Holden was placed on the taxi squad Monday, CBS Sports reports.
After suiting up in eight straight games with Vegas, Holden was a healthy scratch for Monday's tilt against the Avalanche. The 33-year-old blueliner hasn't scored a point this season and will likely be a depth body more often than not.
