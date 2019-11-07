Holden (illness) is on the ice for pregames warmups Thursday, signaling that he will play against the Maple Leafs, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

A report from earlier in the day indicated that Holden was unlikely to lace up the skates due to an illness, but he will actually do just that, slotting in alongside Jon Merrill on the bottom pairing. Deryk Engelland will serve as a healthy scratch with Holden good to go.