Holden produced a primary assist in Wednesday's 5-2 road loss to the Capitals.

Take all of the offense you can get from a third-pairing defenseman like Holden. In 2016-17, the journeyman actually managed a respectable 34 points with the Rangers, but he only reached half of that total between the Blueshirts and Bruins last year. While Holden has eclipsed 100-plus hits in six straight seasons, he simply doesn't provide enough offense to appease most fantasy owners.