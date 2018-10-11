Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Snags apple in loss
Holden produced a primary assist in Wednesday's 5-2 road loss to the Capitals.
Take all of the offense you can get from a third-pairing defenseman like Holden. In 2016-17, the journeyman actually managed a respectable 34 points with the Rangers, but he only reached half of that total between the Blueshirts and Bruins last year. While Holden has eclipsed 100-plus hits in six straight seasons, he simply doesn't provide enough offense to appease most fantasy owners.
