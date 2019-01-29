Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Stuck in rut
Holden doesn't have a point in nine games during 2019.
Holden drought is compounded by just eight shots on goal and 11 blocked shots. His cold streak earned him his first healthy scratch of the season right before the All-Star break. The Golden Knights lost that game to the Predators, and it's unclear if that'll be enough to get Holden back into the lineup Friday versus the Hurricanes.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Heats up before break•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Registers helper against Carolina•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Snags apple in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Projected for third-pairing role•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Heading to Vegas on two-year deal•
-
Bruins' Nick Holden: Logs 17 points this season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...