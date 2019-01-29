Holden doesn't have a point in nine games during 2019.

Holden drought is compounded by just eight shots on goal and 11 blocked shots. His cold streak earned him his first healthy scratch of the season right before the All-Star break. The Golden Knights lost that game to the Predators, and it's unclear if that'll be enough to get Holden back into the lineup Friday versus the Hurricanes.

