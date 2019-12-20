Holden potted a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Holden scored just 1:09 after Reilly Smith to tie the game at three in the second period. Holden has scored twice in the last three contests, an unusually productive run for the defenseman. He's at seven points, 62 hits, 40 blocked shots and 45 shots on goal in 29 appearances in 2019-20.