Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Tallies late equalizer Tuesday
Holden scored the game-tying goal on four shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Blackhawks.
Holden's goal came with only 1:33 left in regulation, spoiling Robin Lehner's bid for a shutout. The tally was the defenseman's second goal and third point of the year, to go with 17 shots on goal, 22 hits and 17 blocked shots in 11 contests. His career high in points is 34, set in 2016-17 with the Rangers, but it would likely be a pleasant surprise if he topped 20 points this year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Pots first of year on power play•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Remains involved defensively•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Breaks slump with two helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Quiet in return•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Activated off IR•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Ruled out Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.