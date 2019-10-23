Holden scored the game-tying goal on four shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Holden's goal came with only 1:33 left in regulation, spoiling Robin Lehner's bid for a shutout. The tally was the defenseman's second goal and third point of the year, to go with 17 shots on goal, 22 hits and 17 blocked shots in 11 contests. His career high in points is 34, set in 2016-17 with the Rangers, but it would likely be a pleasant surprise if he topped 20 points this year.