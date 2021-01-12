Holden was waived by the Golden Knights on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

This move may invoke curiosity, as Holden hasn't appeared in a minor-league contest since his days with AHL Springfield in 2012-13. However, the physical defenseman will be a taxi squad candidate if not rostered by AHL Henderson in the event that he clears waivers. Vegas courting playmaking blueliner Alex Pietrangelo in the offseason has rendered Holden expendable, at least for the time being.