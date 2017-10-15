Golden Knights' Nick Suzuki: Currently leads OHL in scoring
Suzuki racked up two goals and three assists to help lead OHL Owen Sound to a 12-6 hammering of Oshawa on Saturday.
With seven goals and 18 points in nine games, Suzuki currently leads the OHL in scoring in the early going. Playing for one of the better offensive teams in the league, a 100-point season seems like a certainty for Suzuki as long as he remains healthy. The gifted center should also play a major role for Team Canada at the upcoming World Junior Championship in December.
