Golden Knights' Nick Suzuki: One of 11 players recalled
The Golden Knights recalled Suzuki and 10 other players from their minor-league affiliate Saturday.
Suzuki, who racked up 42 goals and 100 points in 64 games with the Owen Sound Attack of the OHL this campaign, is one of the Golden Knights' 11 "black aces" that will remain with the big club for the remainder of its playoff run. Along with Suzuki, Cody Glass, Keegan Kolesar, Stefan Matteau, Brandon Pirri, T.J. Tynan, Jake Bischoff, Jason Garrison, Nicolas Hague, Griffin Reinhart and Maxime Lagace were all recalled by Vegas on Saturday. The 2017 first-round pick will likely be elevated to the AHL in 2018-19 to continue his development.
