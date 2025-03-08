Hague logged an assist in Friday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Hague has three points over 10 contests since the start of February. The defenseman helped out on an Ivan Barbashev tally in the second period. Hague has stepped up to fill a larger role in the absence of Shea Theodore (arm) over the last six games, but don't expect a significant uptick in offense. For the season, Hague is at 10 points, 60 shots on net, 59 hits, 54 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 51 appearances, and he's never had more than 17 points in a single campaign.