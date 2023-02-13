Hague logged an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Hague set up Paul Cotter's first-period tally. The helper ended a four-game point drought for Hague, who has four assists in his last 15 contests. The 24-year-old blueliner is up to 12 points, 69 shots on goal, 95 blocked shots, 73 hits and a minus-2 rating through a career-high 53 appearances. He remains in a third-pairing role, so he's not a player fantasy managers should need to turn to for depth.