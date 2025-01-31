Hague logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
Hague was quiet for the bulk of January, opening the month with a goal and then going 12 games without a point before closing it out with a helper in back-to-back contests. The 26-year-old assisted on Tomas Hertl's first-period tally Thursday. Hague is up to seven points, 48 shots on net, 53 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 41 appearances this season.
