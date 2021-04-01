Hague was promoted to the active roster Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Hague is set to play in his usual third-pairing role in Wednesday's game versus the Sharks. The 22-year-old blueliner is likely to continue moving between the taxi squad and the active roster.
