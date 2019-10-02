Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Back with big club
The Golden Knights recalled Hauge from AHL Chicago on Wednesday.
Hague was just sent down to the minors Tuesday before shifting right back to the big club. He's not expected to make his NHL debut in Wednesday's game versus the Sharks, but he'll add depth since the Golden Knights' are battling injuries. The 20-year-old excelled with Chicago last year compiling 32 points in 75 games, so it's just a matter of time before he laces up for his first NHL contest.
