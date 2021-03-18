Hague scored a goal and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.

Hague tied the game at 3-3 with a long-range blast at 10:03 of the third period. The 22-year-old blueliner is up to three goals and 10 points in 24 appearances. He's added 38 shots on net, 50 hits and 32 blocked shots. Hague is just one point shy of matching his production as a rookie last year, which took 38 games to accrue.