Hague scored a goal, doled out five hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Panthers in Game 5.

Hague's first-period tally put the Golden Knights ahead 2-0. He recorded three points over his last two games, matching his total from the previous 20 contests. The 24-year-old remains a fixture on the Golden Knights' third pairing, adding a physical element to the defense with 38 hits, 31 blocked shots and 37 PIM over 22 playoff outings.