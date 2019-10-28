The Golden Knights assigned Hague to AHL Chicago on Monday.

Hague and Jake Bischoff will both head to the minors to get some work, as AHL Chicago travels to Tucson for a two-game series Tuesday and Wednesday. One or both defensemen could return to the big club for Thursday's game against the Canadiens, but that likely depends on whether Derek Engelland (lower body) and Nate Schmidt (lower body) are healthy.