Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Bumps to minors
The Golden Knights assigned Hague to AHL Chicago on Monday.
Hague and Jake Bischoff will both head to the minors to get some work, as AHL Chicago travels to Tucson for a two-game series Tuesday and Wednesday. One or both defensemen could return to the big club for Thursday's game against the Canadiens, but that likely depends on whether Derek Engelland (lower body) and Nate Schmidt (lower body) are healthy.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Back with big club•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Sent to bus league•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Two straight games with assist•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Assist for first NHL point•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Shows grit in commanding win•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Back with big club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.