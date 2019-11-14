Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Chips in with helper
Hague posted an assist and four hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
The helper snapped a six-game drought for the defenseman, who now has three assists in 12 appearances. Hague has added 14 hits and 16 PIM this season, although he's frequently been involved in paper transactions to help Vegas manage its salary cap. Hague is no guarantee to be in the lineup -- Deryk Engelland served as a healthy scratch Wednesday, but the veteran likely won't spend many more games in the press box.
