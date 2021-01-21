Hague posted an assist, four hits and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

A year to the day after his first NHL goal, Hague opened his account for 2020-21 with a helper on Mark Stone's second-period tally. It was a well-earned assist -- Hague forced a neutral-zone turnover that Max Pacioretty corralled before Stone buried the goal. Hague has seen third-pairing usage in his two games this year, and he's produced five hits and a plus-2 rating to go with his first point of the campaign.