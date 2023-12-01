Hague picked up an assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
Hague had gone 12 games without a point, and he missed eight contests in that span with a lower-body injury. With other blueliners out for the Golden Knights currently, Hague will have a chance to pick up extra minutes in the near term, though he was listed on the third pairing Thursday. Hague is at four points, 17 shots on net, 18 hits, 22 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 16 appearances this season.
