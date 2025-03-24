Hague scored an empty-net goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Hague unleashed a long-range shot that found the open twine after the Lightning pulled Andrei Vasilevskiy while trying for a late rally. This was Hague's first goal and second point over 11 outings in March. The 26-year-old defenseman remains a steady presence in the lineup, but he's in a bottom-four role most of the time, giving him little chance of contributing on offense. He's matched his career high with five goals but has added just six assists, 69 shots on net, 67 hits, 64 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 59 appearances this season.