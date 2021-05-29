Hague scored a goal, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Friday's 6-2 win over the Wild in Game 7.

Hague scored off of a faceoff win by William Karlsson in the second period. The 22-year-old Hague played in five of the seven games in the first round, and his goal Friday was his first point. He's added 11 hits, five shots on net, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. As long as Brayden McNabb (COVID-19 protocols) is out, Hague will likely stay in the lineup.