Hague notched two assists, a pair of hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Hague had the secondary helper on Alex Tuch's opening tally in the first period. The 22-year-old Hague also set up William Karlsson's empty-net goal. In 16 contests, Hague has eight points, 21 shots on net, a plus-7 rating and 36 hits. The Ontario native should remain a fixture on the third pairing.