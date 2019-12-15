Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Doubtful against Canucks
Hague is "not likely" to play in Sunday's game against the Canucks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Hague has missed the last two games as he battles the flu, and it appears the 21-year-old will remain on the shelf. In his place, Nick Holden and Jon Merrill will remain in the lineup.
