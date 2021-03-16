Hague notched an assist, three blocked shots and two shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.
Hague had the secondary helper on Mark Stone's third-period goal, which stood as the game-winner. The assist ended a six-game point drought for Hague. The 22-year-old blueliner has nine points, 37 shots, 49 hits and 29 blocks through 23 outings. He mostly works on the Golden Knights' third pairing, but he's been solid defensively.
