Hague (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday versus the Oilers due to an injury, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Hague recently returned from a three-game absence due to a lower-body injury, but it's unclear if this is a new issue or an aggravation of the previous injury. The 25-year-old defenseman will be replaced by Ben Hutton in Wednesday's game, though Kaedan Korczak could also get a chance to play if Hague's absence lingers.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Ready to return•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Unavailable Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Not playing Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Sustains injury Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Ready for training camp•