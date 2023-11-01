Hague is battling a lower-body injury and is expected to miss Vegas' next three contests as a result, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Wednesday.

If Hague doesn't play in the Golden Knights' next three games, then that would keep him out until at least next Wednesday's match versus LA. He has a goal, three points, 10 hits and 14 blocks in 10 contests this season. Ben Hutton is expected to serve on the third pairing in Hague's absence.