Hague scored a goal and added two assists in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Hague opened the scoring just 50 seconds into the game. He later added assists on tallies from Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson. The three-point effort was the first such game in Hague's career. The 22-year-old defenseman added four blocked shots, three hits and a plus-2 rating while working in a top-four role with Alex Pietrangelo (COVID-19 protocols) out Friday. Hague is up to four points, six shots on goal, nine hits and seven blocks through five appearances. This level of play is probably too much to ask from Hague on a consistent basis this early in his career.