Hague had a goal and an assist in a 6-4 win over Montreal on Saturday.

The goal was his first this season and it was a boomer from the point at 13:25 of the first period. The points were his first in four games. Hague isn't known for offense -- his last two-point game came almost a year ago (Dec. 8) , but he's not an anchor on your roster either. He may offer 25-point value over the entire season.