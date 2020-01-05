Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: First two apple day of career
Hague put up two assists in a 5-4 overtime win over the Blues on Saturday.
He is playing third-pairing minutes (16:28) and did get some time on the power play (0:42). Hague is performing well as a 21-year-old rookie, but his nine assists (32 games) don't provide much fantasy value. He was a ridiculous scorer in junior, though, so Hague may have some future fantasy value. This was his first career multi-point game.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Out Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Doubtful against Canucks•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Still sidelined•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Under the weather Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Garners power-play helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.