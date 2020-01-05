Hague put up two assists in a 5-4 overtime win over the Blues on Saturday.

He is playing third-pairing minutes (16:28) and did get some time on the power play (0:42). Hague is performing well as a 21-year-old rookie, but his nine assists (32 games) don't provide much fantasy value. He was a ridiculous scorer in junior, though, so Hague may have some future fantasy value. This was his first career multi-point game.