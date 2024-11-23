Hague (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision in Montreal on Saturday, according to SinBin.vegas.

Hague has missed the last eight games and 11 of the last 12. Coach Bruce Cassidy said "if he's good to go after warmups, he's in." Hague has a goal in nine games this season. If Hague is able to play, look for Kaedan Korczak to be a healthy scratch.