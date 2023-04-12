Hague notched an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Hague joined a rush and set up a Michael Amadio shot that Joey Daccord kicked out. Reilly Smith was there to bury the rebound on the Golden Knights' third tally. Hague snapped a five-game point drought with the helper, and he's up to 17 points (three goals, 14 helpers) through 80 outings to match his career-high point total from 2020-21. He's added 103 shots on net, 117 hits, 129 blocked shots, 51 PIM and a plus-7 rating this season.