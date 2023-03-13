Hague recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Hague has managed two assists over his last five games, but his offense remains limited in a third-pairing role. The 24-year-old defenseman at least has a steady place in the lineup. He's at two goals, 14 points (matching his total from last season), 83 shots on net, 109 blocked shots, 101 hits and a plus-1 rating through 66 contests this season.