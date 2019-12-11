Play

Hague posted a power-play assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Hague has heated up recently, with three assists in his last six games. He's still searching for his first goal, but he has six helpers (three on the power play), 42 hits, 20 PIM and 27 shots on goal in 25 appearances this season.

