Hague picked up an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

Hague is still on the hunt for his first NHL goal, but he's amassed 10 assists, 59 hits, 41 shots on goal and 28 PIM through 33 games. He's limited to a bottom-pairing role so far this season, but with three helpers in his last two outings, he could be earning a little more playing time in the near future.