Hague logged an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Hague snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. He has two assists over seven contests since he returned from an undisclosed injury that cost him eight games. The 25-year-old defenseman has been limited to third-pairing duties and now has three points, 16 shots on net, 26 hits, 15 blocked shots, 11 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 16 appearances this season.