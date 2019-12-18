Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Good to go Tuesday
Hague (illness) will play in Tuesday's game against the Wild, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Hague missed the last three games, but he was able to shake off this illness for the Western Conference showdown. The 21-year-old has been a welcomed addition to the Golden Knights this year, registering a 53.8 Corsi For percentage and six helpers through 25 games.
