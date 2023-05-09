Hague notched an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-1 win over the Oilers in Game 3.
Hague had gone eight games without a point prior to Monday. While the 24-year-old has little offense in the playoffs, he's picked up 26 PIM, 21 hits and 11 blocked shots through eight appearances. He's a fixture on the Golden Knights' third pairing.
