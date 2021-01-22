Hague was assigned to the taxi squad Friday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Hague didn't surpass 16 minutes of ice time in either of the last two games, but he added two shots on net, five hits and an assist between those outings. The 22-year-old will be able to practice and travel with the team while on the practice squad, but he's not expected to play Friday against the Coyotes.