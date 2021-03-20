Hague registered an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Hague set up William Carrier for an insurance tally in the third period. The assist gave Hague a modest three-game point streak -- he has a goal and two helpers in that span. The Ontario native has matched his production from last year with 11 points in 25 games. Hague has added 40 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-9 rating.