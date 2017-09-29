Hague signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Friday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The 6-foot-6 defenseman, who was selected by Las Vegas in the second round of this year's draft, posted impressive numbers in the OHL last season, racking up 46 points (18 goals, 28 assists) in 65 games with the Mississauga Steelheads. Hague is only 18-years-old, so he'll likely remain with his junior club for the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him make the jump to the AHL next season.