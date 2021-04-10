Hague was promoted for Friday's contest against Arizona, per CapFriendly.
Hague continues shuffling between the taxi squad and active roster as Vegas is strapped for cap space. The 22-year-old blueliner has five goals and 14 points through 34 games this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Jumps to active roster•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Moves to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Lights lamp in blowout win•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Shipped to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Back up to active roster•