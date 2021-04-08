Hague was promoted to the active roster Wednesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
The Golden Knights can only have five defensemen in the lineup due to cap constraints, and Hague will be one of them. The 22-year-old should see an increased role Wednesday due to the shorthanded roster.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Moves to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Lights lamp in blowout win•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Shipped to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Back up to active roster•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Descends to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Productive outing Monday•