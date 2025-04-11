Now Playing

Hague (illness) did not return to the lineup Thursday versus the Kraken, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hague's status evidently came down to a game-time decision, and he wasn't able to go. Ben Hutton will stay in the lineup for a second consecutive game, while Hague will try to be ready for Saturday's game versus the Predators.

