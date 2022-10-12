Hague (not injury related) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Hague signed a three-year deal with the Golden Knights on Monday, but he needs some time to get up to speed after a long negotiation. The 23-year-old defenseman is apparently recovered from the lower-body injury that sidelined him at the end of last season. He'll be a healthy scratch until the Golden Knights are ready to put him in the lineup, at which point Ben Hutton is the most likely defenseman to end up as a healthy scratch.