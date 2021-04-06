Hague scored a goal on three shots and blocked five shots in Monday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

Hague was promoted from the taxi squad to play in Monday's contest after sitting out Saturday's game versus the Wild. The 22-year-old responded well to his turn out of the lineup, putting in a solid effort at both ends of the rink. The blueliner has 14 points, 63 hits, 51 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 33 appearances this season.