Hague notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils.
This was Hague's second assists over the last four games. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to 11 points, 65 shots on net, 87 blocked shots, 67 hits and a minus-4 rating in 48 appearances this season. He should continue to see steady playing time even once Shea Theodore (leg) returns, which could be as soon as Friday versus the Rangers.
