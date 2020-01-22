Hague scored a power-play goal and registered four shots with two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Boston.

Hague collected his first NHL goal when he hammered a one-timer past Jaroslav Halak midway through the second period to give Vegas a 2-1 lead. Hague came into the night with 10 assists in 38 games as a rookie, but he's shown signs of generating more offensive punch. The 21-year-old has fired four-plus shots on goal in three of his last seven games after having failed to top three shots through the first three months of the year. Hague possesses an interesting profile, having scored 35 goals in his final year of junior and another 13 goals last season as an AHL rookie.