Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Looking strong in first AHL season
Hague scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, to help lead AHL Chicago to a 4-3 victory over Iowa on Wednesday.
While playing for OHL Mississauga last season, Hague began the first defenseman to score 30 goals in that league in nearly a decade, and he has continued his strong play in his first professional campaign. Hague now has five goals and 12 points in 23 games for the Wolves and he has formed a nice one-two combination with fellow rookie and former Vegas first-rounder Erik Brannstrom. There's an outside chance that Hague could make his NHL debut at some point later this season.
